Measures outlined in 2023 Budget will redirect us on a path of macroeconomic stability, growth – Finance Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Government is confident that the country will turn around its economic woes in 2023.

Presenting the government’s 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stressed that the government is optimistic measures in the budget will redirect the country on a path of macroeconomic growth and stability.

“In the immediate term, we will work towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, execute the debt exchange programme, improve the management of foreign exchange, and support our local productive capacity for food security. We are confident that the measures outlined in this 2023 Budget will redirect us on the path of macroeconomic stability and growth,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

Government is calling on all and sundry to join in to rebuild the country after suffering dearly from the impact of the global Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Mr. Speaker, let us not squander the opportunity to turnaround, and reset our economy and create a bright medium-term for our country and its people. This is the time to rebuild, not to destroy and tear down. Let us work together for our collective benefit as is said in Nehemiah 2:18, with unity of purpose, service to the Republic, and the abiding grace of God,” Ken Ofori-Atta said to conclude his 2023 Budget Presentation.

To bring Ghana out of the current economic crisis, the Finance Minister says government will next year aggressively mobilise domestic revenue, boost local production capacity, promote a diversified and vibrant value-added export sector, streamline expenditures, protect the poor and vulnerable, expand digital and physical infrastructure, and implement structural and public sector reforms.

