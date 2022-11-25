Akatsi North: Police officer accused of defiling 14yr old girl to face court

A police officer is set to face court for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

The suspect, Sergeant Emmanuel Dua, popularly known as Bob Marley is accused of luring his victim to a police post yet to be commissioned at Ave-Xevi in September 2021 when he was deployed to a barrier on the Ho-Aflao road

Following the report of defilement against the police officer, he was interdicted in October 2021 for investigations to be conducted into the matter.

In the latest development on the matter, it has come to light that the suspect will be arraigned before court on or before November 30, 2022.

“The Office of the Attorney General received the case docket titled: The Republic Vrs. No. 40993G/Cpl. Emmanuel Duah @Bob Marley and adviced on same on 16th August, 2022.”

“Prosecution of the case will commence on or before 30th November, 2022 at the Circuit Court, Sogakope,” a letter from the Attorney General’s office responding to an RTI request from Starr News on the matter has disclosed.

Below is a copy of the letter: