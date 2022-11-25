I boycotted Ofori-Atta’s 2023 Budget presentation; it was just against my principles to sit in – Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has confirmed that he boycotted the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday.

According to him, he felt it was against his principles to sit in Parliament to listen to a Finance Minister whom both the Majority and Minority Caucus want removed.

He said it is clear that Ken Ofori-Atta is not fit to be Finance Minister and shouldn’t have been in Parliament for the 2023 Budget presentation.

“It was an unprincipled decision to sit in. This is a man who has been called to go by over half of Members of Parliament, he is no longer fit to man the office of the Ministry of Finance,” Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed told TV3 in an interview on Friday.

The Tamale Central MP added, “As a Minority, we also think the man is no longer fit to be in office so I felt it was not principle for me to sit in. Those who had the courage to sit in said they were disappointed to sit in to listen to him.”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and the Economic Policy announced a seven-point agenda to revive the economy and get the country out of the current crisis.

In that agenda, the government has resolved to aggressively mobilise domestic revenue and cut down the cost of running government.