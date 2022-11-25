E-levy fight triggered events that ‘significantly undermined’ budget credibility, led to ‘serious economic challenges’ — Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has blamed Ghana’s economic woes on the disagreement that persisted between the minority and majority caucuses in Parliament over the e-levy.

“Mr Speaker, a year ago, I came to present a budget with significant revenue measures to tackle our fiscal difficulties, finance the transformative agenda of government and sustain the post-COVID-19 recovery”, he recalled on Thursday, 24 November 2022 when he presented the 2023 budget in parliament.

“However, what started as a political disagreement over revenue measures in this House, triggered a series of events that significantly undermined the credibility of our budget, consequently leading to serious economic challenges, as investor confidence hit a new low”, Mr Ofori-Atta noted.

Though the 2022 budget was read in November last year, it was passed in March 2022 and implemented in May of the same year due to intractable disagreements between the minority and majority sides of the house.

Mr Ofori-Atta told the house on Thursday that the resultant low investor confidence “manifested in credit rating downgrades which triggered the closure of Ghana’s access to the international capital market; tightening domestic financing conditions; and increasing cost of borrowing”.

The combined effects of the developments, he noted, “contributed to the rapid depreciation of the cedi and compounded the high debt service levels”.

“Mr Speaker, our inability to access the international capital markets meant that for the first time in our administration, we did not have the needed foreign currency to complement our forex earnings, he noted.

“We have had to make strenuous efforts to meet our import bill, which exceeds US$10.0 billion annually”, the minister mentioned.

“Considering our low foreign earnings, it has been difficult to meet our import requirements including crude oil and petroleum products of about US$400m (GHc4.80 billion) a month”, he confessed.

At the same time, he said the ministry of finance still needs to find about US$1.0 billion annually “to keep our lights in our homes and workplaces”.

“Mr Speaker, the demand for foreign exchange to support our unbridled demand for imports undermines and weakens the value of the cedi”, he added.

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated: “This contributed to the depreciation of the cedi, which has lost about 53.8 per cent of its value since the beginning of the year”.

“Compared to the average 7 per cent average annual depreciation of the Cedi between 2017 and 2021, the current year’s depreciation, which is driving the high costs of goods and services for everyone, is clearly an aberration – a very expensive one”.

“The increases in fuel prices (diesel currently GHS20.5 and petrol GHS16.8) has led to increases in prices of most goods and services”, he noted.

Also, he said: “Inflation which we managed to bring down from 15.4 per cent at the end of 2016 to 7.9 per cent at the end of 2019 and remained in single digits till the pandemic hit in March 2020 is now 40.4 per cent”.

“It is not only the individuals and households who are adversely affected by the depreciation of the cedi. For us at the ministry of finance, the depreciation of the cedi seriously affects our ability to effectively manage our debt”.

“Indeed, our stock of debt has increased by GHC93 billion this year alone due to the depreciation of the cedi since the beginning of 2022. Even as the state struggles to raise sufficient revenues, high inflation rates continue to eat away the already meagre wages of the average Ghanaian”.

“The lesson from this relapse in macro-economic stability makes us even more determined, as your government, to permanently restructure and transform this economy and build resilience”.