TV3's Portia Gabor receives MTN Heroes of Change award

Portia Gabor, the recently crowned 26th Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year has received yet another tremendous honour.

At the recently concluded 6th edition of the MTN Heroes of Change awards, the TV3 broadcaster was named a Hero of Change in the education category.

The event which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, November 24, honoured nine other benevolent Ghanaians.

The winners took home a citation and a cash price of GHS20,000 each to continue their good work in society, particularly for the less privileged individuals and communities.

Mrs. Gabor expressed her gratitude to the Almighty God, her camera crew, the MTN Ghana Foundation, and everyone who has been supportive of her, especially her mother and husband, after receiving her award.

She also took time to acknowledge the inspirations she has gotten from seasoned female broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

The multiple award winner promised to also do her best and inspire the young generation to do great things, even more than what she has been able to achieve.

The reigning Journalist of the Year was awarded for her selfless services to society, especially for helping a visually impaired primary school student regain his sight during the pandemic.

The MTN Ghana Foundation specially dedicated this edition to recognize, encourage, and celebrate Ghanaians who made a positive impact on society during the coronavirus pandemic.

The focus was on three areas: education, health and economic empowerment.

The programme was first inaugurated in July 2013 as a way of encouraging individuals who have made and are making significant impacts on the societies they live in and the entire country.