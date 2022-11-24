No hampers this year – Gov’t to MMDAs, SOEs

Individuals and institutions will not receive hampers from Municipal Metropolitans and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) this year.

This is because government has slapped a ban on such expenditures. This decision was announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 24, 2022, during the 2023 budget presentation in Parliament, dubbed “Nkabom budget”.

“No new government agencies shall be established in 2023; there shall be no hampers for 2022;” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.

He also announced the ban on the printing of diaries, notepads and calendars by MMDAs and SOEs from 2024.

“There shall be no printing of diaries, notepads, calendars and other promotional merchandise by MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs for 2024,” the Finance Minister added.

Mr. Ofori-Atta added that “All non-critical projects must be suspended for the 2023 financial year,”

The Minister said the move is geared towards expenditure rationalisation, in the wake of the economic woes.

He further directed MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs to reduce fuel coupons, chit system allocations amongst others to government appointees.

“Government has approved the following directives which take effect from January 2023: All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit system, and fuel depots. Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs; ” he directed.

