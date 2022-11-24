ModernGhana logo
Economic crisis forces gov’t to place ban employment in public sector

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that government is freezing the hiring of civil and public servants.

According to the Minister, this is part of steps being taken toward expenditure rationalization in the midst of the current economic crisis facing the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that no new government agencies shall be established in 2023.

Among other things the government has approved to cut down on its expenditure, the Finance Minister says there shall be no hampers given out to public servants for 2022.

There shall also be no printing of diaries, notepads, calendars, and other promotional merchandise by MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs for 2023.

The Minister of Finance announced these measures on Thursday, November 24, when he presented the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy Statement of the government to Parliament.

Meanwhile, all non-critical projects are being suspended for the 2023 Financial year.

The government in the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy statement presented to parliament has decided to focus on aggressive domestic revenue mobilisation.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has also assured that there will be a cut down on the cost of running the government.

