Finance Minister presents 2023 Budget anchored on a seven-point agenda

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 24 has presented to Parliament the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

The budget is anchored on a seven-point agenda focused on aggressively enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation.

Addressing Parliament, the Finance Minister said “Our goal now is to significantly enhance revenues, significantly cut down the cost of running government, significantly enhance local production, invest more to protect the poor and vulnerable, provide access to good roads, technology, education and health to every Ghanaian.

“This budget is therefore anchored on a seven-point agenda aimed at restoring macro-economic stability and accelerating our economic transformation.”

The seven-point agenda are:

1. aggressively mobilising domestic revenue

2. streamlining and rationalising expenditures

3. boosting local production capacity

4. promoting and diversifying exports

5. protecting the poor and vulnerable

6. expanding digital and climate-responsible fiscal infrastructure

7. implementing structural and public sector reforms.

To enhance domestic revenue mobilisation, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that government is looking at increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by 2.5%.

While the E-Levy rate of 1.5% has been decreased to 1%, the daily threshold has been scrapped in the 2023 Budget as presented by the Finance Minister.

