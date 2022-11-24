ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 budget: Overall, global inflation has risen; resulting from food and energy price hikes — Ofori-Atta

Headlines Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Republic of Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Republic of Ghana
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated the continuous surge of inflation in the country.

He said the inflation rate has increased in economies around the world.

Presenting the 2023 budget statement and economic policy plan in Parliament House, Accra on Thursday, November 24, he attributed the situation to the rise in food and energy prices on the global market.

“Overall, global inflation has risen, driven largely by increases in energy and food prices,” he said.

According to him, the inflation in developing economies like Ghana has seen a considerable surge from 5.9 per cent in 2021 to 9.9 per cent in 2022.

“Inflation in emerging and developing economies has also risen from an average 5.9 per cent in 2021 to 9.9 per cent in 2022,” he stated.

Similarly, the Finance Minister said, “economic growth in emerging markets and developing economies are expected to slow down from 6.7 percent in 2021 to 3.7 per cent in 2022, with a similar pattern expected in 2023.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
2023 Budget: Govt to ramp up revenue to restore debt sustainability — Ken Ofori-Atta
24.11.2022 | Headlines
Economic crisis forces gov’t to place ban employment in public sector
24.11.2022 | Headlines
2023 budget: There is nothing in it other than extreme hardship — Ato Forson
24.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line