2023 Budget: Any effort to impose additional hardships on Ghanaians will be resisted - Minority warns

The Minority in Parliament has issued a warning ahead of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation.

In a statement, the Minority says any effort by government to impose additional hardships in the Budget will be resisted.

“…we will resist any effort to impose additional hardships on Ghanaians through draconian and deleterious fiscal policies in the Budget,” the Minority statement signed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu said.

According to the Minority, it expects to see “drastic cuts in non-essential Government expenditures and more prudent use of scarce national resources.”

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will later today be in Parliament to present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Police of the ruling government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said the 2023 Budget will focus on Government's strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

The budget will also feature updates on Ghana's engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.