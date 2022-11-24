We’re not abandoning our censure motion despite betrayal from Majority Caucus – Minority

The Minority in Parliament says it feels betrayed by the Majority Caucus after New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament failed to support its Censure Motion.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu noted that despite the betrayal, the Minority is determined to pursue the Censure Motion to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“We feel let down and we feel betrayed by the Majority Caucus who have shown no wit in supporting us with our impeachment process within the letter and spirit of Article 82 of the 1992 constitution. We are not abandoning our censorship motion.

“We are in it for the long haul and we will insist that the letter and spirit of article 82 are fully respected and an outcome determined by secret vote ultimately after a debate on the Committee’s report is submitted to plenary,” Haruna Iddrisu told the media during a press conference.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will today be in Parliament to present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

The Finance Ministry in a statement on Wednesday confirms Ken Ofori-Atta to present the budget after pressure on President Akufo-Addo to remove the Minister.

On Tuesday, the Majority Caucus rescinded its decision to boycott the Budget presentation following a meeting with the leadership of the house and NPP leaders.