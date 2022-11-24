Ken Ofori-Atta goes to Parliament to present 2023 Annual Budget

The Minister in charge of Finance, Hon, Ken Ofori-Atta will later today present Ghana’s 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament today, November 2024.

A release from the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said, “In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government on Thursday, 24th November, 2022.”

According to the Finance Ministry, the 2023 Budget will focus on Government's strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

The budget will also feature updates on Ghana's engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.

Meanwhile, the 95 Majority Members of Parliament who threatened to boycott today’s 2023 Budget presentation by the Finance Minister have rescinded their decision.