Akufo-Addo off to Qatar ahead of Ghana's clash against Portugal on Thursday

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Qatar to watch the Black Stars’ top encounter against their counterpart from Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

The national team, the Black Stars will tomorrow face off with the Portuguese national team in the Group H opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament being staged in Qatar.

President Akufo-Addo according to the information gathered, has left Ghana this evening and will meet the Black Stars tomorrow before the match in the evening.

During his meeting with the team, the President is expected to deliver a motivational message to the players and technical team.

He will also ginger the senior national team that the entire country is behind them as they begin the campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Subsequently, the President will watch the Black Stars at the stadium to cheer them.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana is one of five countries representing Africa.

While three countries including Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco have already featured in the tournament, Africa is yet to record a win.

Tomorrow, Ghana will attempt to become the first African country to win a game at the Mundial in Qatar.

The encounter, against Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

After the Portugal game, Ghana will later face off with South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.