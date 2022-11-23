ModernGhana logo
Suaman MP donates building materials to communities

By Wisdom Hedidor ll Contributor
The Member of Parliament for Suaman Constituency in the Western North Region has risen to the call of supporting schools and community infrastructural projects in the constituency to address the well-being of the most cherished constituents.

He has donated building materials to support community development.

A donation that was done on behalf of the MP by his Secretariat, is imperatively a good turn that will help to improve, replace and maintain dilapidated infrastructures in the selected communities within the Suaman constituency.

Among the items donated are bags of cement and roofing sheets.

The beneficiaries are Fanoma D/A Basic School, Torya “A” Basic School, Kwasuo D/A Basic School, Obengkrom D/A Basic School, Suibo D/A Basic School, Dadieso D/A JHS, Karlo, Fanoma, Ayegbetown, Some Public places of convenience, Kwasuo and Ewe community.

The Honorable Member of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Betino, through his representatives, urged the good people of the Suaman constituency to put all hands on deck for the chattering of a new path of development for the constituency.

