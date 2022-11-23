Ghana Tourism Authority train Kumasi caterers ahead of 'December in GH 22'

The ‘Beyond the Return’ secretariat of the Ghana Tourism Authority; a 10-year follow-up project to “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” has organized a day’s customer service training for traditional caterers in the Ashanti region.

The capacity building event which forms part of the “December in GH 2022” initiative came into fruition through the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

It focused on equipping participants with knowledge on how they can through their profession attract, treat and sustain the interest of international arrivals (both Ghana and global diaspora family) for Ghanaian local meals during the December holiday season.

The foregoing will ultimately make Ghana the preferred tourism destination for Christmas and New Year.

At the training, facilitator Yvonne Ohui MacCarthy took the informal caterers through key areas including attitude towards customers, satisfying the interest of customers, time management, perception towards work among others.

As part of measures aimed at ensuring sustainability, the Ashanti Regional Director for Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr. Frederick Adjei-Rudolph told the media on the sidelines that effective monitoring will be conducted as a way of ensuring that knowledge gained by participants are utilized at their workplace.

He explained that one-on-one visits will be carried out and that officials will seize that opportunity to license all unlicensed caterers in the region.

Mr. Frederick Adjei-Rudolph noted that monitoring will continue before, during and after December.

For the Ashanti Regional Director for GTA, since foreign travelers have different cultures, there is the need for traditional caterers to respect them and stay sensitive to their values.

“Doing that will give room for repeated visits”, he said.

Nana Akwasi Owusu Adusei, President of Ghana Traditional Caterers Association thanked officials for the training.

He said the training has really exposed them to the best practices in relation to customer service.

Community Engagement Liason-BTR Secretariat Mr. Socrate Sarfo emphasized that the “December in GH 2022” will succeed in yielding much economic gains for the country.

Amount of money tourists will spend he mentioned will add up to the financial earnings of the country.

According to him, the foregoing can be achieved depending on how tourists can be convinced and the kind of customer related services they will be offered.