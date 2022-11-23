You're an economic 'wizkid', not Black Stars captain; fix the economy and stop showing football skills – Sam George to Bawumia

23.11.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has expressed displeasure about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s video exhibiting his football skills.

In a video to encourage the national team ahead of the game against Portugal on Thursday in the Group H opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Vice President used the opportunity to show off some amazing football skills.

While many have praised Dr. Bawumia after watching the video, Sam George believes otherwise.

Reacting to the video, the Ningo Prampram MP has implored the Vice President to concentrate on fixing the economic crisis of the country.

According to him, the Vice President was paraded as an economic 'wizkid' and must stick to that instead of acting as if he is captain of the Black Stars.

“When the head of the EMT is showing football skills at a time our economy is in the KVIP and our currency is toilet paper value, you know we have a major issue. Fix the economy Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“You were sold to us as an Economic Wizkid not Black Stars captain. Abufus3m,” Sam George shared in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday.