2023 budget: Don’t increase taxes, reduce your ministers to 30 — Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa has outlined his expectations ahead of the 2023 budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday November 24.

Mr. Cudjoe said he is looking forward to a reduction in government’s elephant size.

He is also expecting a reduction of the discretionary budget by at least GHS6 billion and a 50 percent reduction in the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) budget.

“I don't know what is in the 2023 budget to be presented tomorrow. Whatever it contains, it must not increase taxes.

“Just cut discretionary spending by at least GHS 6bn. Start with 30 ministers and slash OGM budget by 50%,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, November 23.

On Thursday, November 24, the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta will storm the Parliament House to present the 2023 budget.

Most MPs from both sides of the House vowed to boycott it.

The latest development is that the Majority MPs after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP meeting on Tuesday, November 22 have backed down their demand to boycott the house if Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to present the budget.