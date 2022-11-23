2023 Budget will focus on strategies to stabilise macro economy, promote inclusive growth – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has announced that its Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is ready to storm Parliament on Thursday, November 24, to present the 2023 Annual Budget to the house.

The presentation of the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government to be presented on behalf of President Akufo-Addo will be in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

In a release from the Finance Ministry today, it has noted that the 2023 Budget will focus on government's strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

The release adds that the Budget will feature updates on Ghana's engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.

Ahead of the 2023 Budget presentation, Parliament has agreed for all Members of Parliament to report to the house wearing Black Stars jerseys.

The move is to show support for the Ghana national team before the clash against Portugal in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday evening.

That tough encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4pm.