If you have the men then there should be no problem replacing Ofori-Atta for IMF talks to continue – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo is baffled that Ken Ofori-Atta is still the country’s Finance Minister despite the many calls for his removal.

In the midst of the economic crisis facing the country, not only the Minority in Parliament, but some 95 Majority MPs have also called on President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

Despite the massive calls, President Akufo-Addo is still keeping faith in Ken Ofori-Atta after insisting that his appointees have been excellent.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Wednesday, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said it appears the country has an intransigent President who wouldn’t listen to the cries of his people.

He questioned why the government is finding it difficult to get rid of the Finance Minister after boasting of ‘having the men’ in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the country to glory.

“A budget preparation and this IMF negotiation thing is not done between the IMF and just one man. It is fine with other people and so once a party has the men, other people should be able to step in to help but it appears that we have a president who is quite intransigent and wouldn’t listen,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In a development from Parliament, the Majority MPs who threatened to boycott the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy have rescinded their decision.

They have resolved to stay in Parliament and witness the presentation even if it is done by Ken Ofori-Atta they opposed earlier.

The Budget presentation will come off on Thursday, November 24.