We've finished marking the WASSCE, results will be out on November 30 — WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release date of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council has announced that the marking of the papers has ended and the results will be out on Wednesday, November 30.

However, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC National Office, who signed the letter dated November 22, added that all school administrators who have been invited to assist in suspected examination malpractice should honour the invitation with no hesitation.

She warned the students and their parents to be wary of scammers who may approach them with a results update.

“Following the successful conduct of the examination and the completion of Co-ordination and Marking exercises at the 49 venues, the Council has commenced other post-examination activities including the processing of results,” the statement began.

The statement again said, there are ongoing “investigations into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the examination.”

“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases.

“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not preclude the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” it cautioned.

It added, “WAEC wishes to use this opportunity to caution candidates to be on the alert for websites that may announce the release of fake results and persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee. These are all the activities of scammers.”

The statement concluded, “The new target date for the release of the WASSCE (SC) 2022 results is November 30, 2022.”

Find a copy of the full press statement below;