2023 budget: We won’t take your 'Trojan Horse' advice, go advice IMF — Dafeamekpor jabs Gabby

NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has rejected Gabby Otchere-Darko’s plea on the minority to accept the 2023 budget.

He stated categorically that the NDC MPs will never heed any plea from Gabby who acted as defence counsel for the under-fire Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the ongoing motion of censure.

He describes Gabby’s call as a "typical Trojan Horse" in his tweet on Wednesday, November 23, adding that Gabby should rather advise the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Beware of the Greeks bearing a Gift Horse in the face. This call by Otchere Darko is a typical Trojan Horse.

“Gabby, be reminded that the NDC and its powerful Minority Caucus of which, I'm a proud Member, won't take advise from Ofori Atta's lawyer on Social Media. Advise the IMF,” he stated.

On Thursday, November 24, the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta will storm the Parliament House in Accra to present the 2023 budget.

Most MPs from both sides of the House vowed to boycott it.

The latest development is that the Majority MPs after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP meeting on Tuesday, November 22 have backed down their demand to boycott the house if Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to present the budget.