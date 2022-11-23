ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 budget: We won’t take your 'Trojan Horse' advice, go advice IMF — Dafeamekpor jabs Gabby

Headlines 2023 budget: We wont take your 'Trojan Horse' advice, go advice IMF — Dafeamekpor jabs Gabby
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has rejected Gabby Otchere-Darko’s plea on the minority to accept the 2023 budget.

He stated categorically that the NDC MPs will never heed any plea from Gabby who acted as defence counsel for the under-fire Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the ongoing motion of censure.

He describes Gabby’s call as a "typical Trojan Horse" in his tweet on Wednesday, November 23, adding that Gabby should rather advise the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Beware of the Greeks bearing a Gift Horse in the face. This call by Otchere Darko is a typical Trojan Horse.

“Gabby, be reminded that the NDC and its powerful Minority Caucus of which, I'm a proud Member, won't take advise from Ofori Atta's lawyer on Social Media. Advise the IMF,” he stated.

On Thursday, November 24, the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta will storm the Parliament House in Accra to present the 2023 budget.

Most MPs from both sides of the House vowed to boycott it.

The latest development is that the Majority MPs after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP meeting on Tuesday, November 22 have backed down their demand to boycott the house if Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to present the budget.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
If you have the men then there should be no problem replacing Ofori-Atta for IMF talks to continue – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
23.11.2022 | Headlines
2023 Budget: Don’t be insensitive, help gov’t to pass budget to address the plight of Ghanaians – Ken Agyapong to NPP MPs
23.11.2022 | Headlines
Council of State not fit for purpose; we need second chamber—Kufuor
23.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line