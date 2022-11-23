2023 Budget: We plead with NDC to joins NPP in this for Ghana — Gabby

Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling for unity between NDC and NPP ahead of the reading of the 2023 Budget on Thursday, November 24.

He pleads with the Minority Caucus to work hand in hand with the ruling NPP MPs to push the 2023 budget through.

He acknowledged the importance of the about-to-be-read budget to the ailing Ghanaian economy in a social media post on Wednesday, November 23.

Mr. Otchere-Darko is hopeful this year’s budget will lead to Ghana’s economic redemption and restore confidence in the economy.

“Thursday's 2022 budget is crucial. It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed.

“Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana.,” he stated.

On Thursday, November 24, the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta will storm the Parliament House in Accra to present the 2023 budget.

Most MPs from both sides of the House vowed to boycott it.

The latest development is that the Majority MPs after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP meeting on Tuesday, November 22 have backed down their demand to boycott the house if Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to present the budget.