ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Failure to pay 9-month arrears will discredit gov’t’s good works – NaBCo members

Social News Failure to pay 9-month arrears will discredit govts good works – NaBCo members
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) initiative have reminded government of their nine-month unpaid arrears.

According to the beneficiaries, it “will be extremely disastrous” to fail to pay them under the current economic situation in the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, and signed by the group's national president, Mr Dennis Katakyie, said: “The programme has been beneficial but, if care is not taken to redress the outstanding payment issues, the pain suffered by the trainees will swallow the gains by the initiative on the case of the current administration.”

The President of the NaBCo beneficiaries also pleaded with the government to “settle the nine-month arrears to bring some relief to the beneficiaries.”

The statement indicated: “Failure to pay the arrears will create an indelible scar to discredit the good works of government so far as the programme is concerned.”

Source: classfmonline.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Organized labour, gov’t race against time on base pay ahead of 2023 budget presentation
23.11.2022 | Social News
Police investigate video of two officers brutalising civilian at Asankrangwa
23.11.2022 | Social News
Suspected robber lynched at Offinso, his accomplice beaten to pulp
22.11.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line