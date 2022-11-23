U/E/R: Regional investor and pitch summit for start-ups held

Dansyn Innovation Social Organization (Dansyn ISO), a not-for-profit technology-driven, youth-oriented organization in the Upper East Region in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab and with support from the MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works, the World Bank and Ministry of Communications Ghana has organized a regional investor and pitch summit for start-ups in the Upper East Region.

30 start-ups in the region participated in the event. The event was to allow start-ups to pitch their businesses to investors, the media, and stakeholders and receive some mentorship from the investors and judges.

Stephen Tobigah, Hub Manager at Dansyn ISO said the Investor Summit was to also offer the hub the opportunity to select a start-up to represent the organization at this year’s Ghana Start-up Summit in the first week of December in Accra.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr Tobigah urged the start-ups to continue learning and improving on their products to serve their target market as a product market fit will ensure that start-up survives in these difficult economic times.

Mr. Richard Azunre, a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University advised the start-ups to come out with innovative ways of doing business that cut their operational cost as well as finds alternative ways of doing business for sustainability and growth.

Mr. Azunre also congratulated the start-ups for making conscious efforts to succeed explaining that the start-ups still have some time to practice more and ready themselves for the Ghana Start-up Summit which comes off in December.

At the end of the pitch, Yensoft, an IT solution provider in the Upper East Region came first.