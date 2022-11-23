Rural communities in dire need of government, philanthropic support — US-based Philanthropist appeals

A US-based philanthropist Mrs Dawn Simmons has called on benevolent organizations, well-meaning individuals as well as political leaders to attend to the needs and aspirations of residents in rural communities in Ghana to help uplift living standards.

Mrs Dawn Simmons who doubles as Founder and CEO of Brighter Tomorrows Today (BTT), a Non-Governmental Organization on a mission to impart ICT and Vocational Knowledge to persons residing in deprived communities made this call at Nkenkanso in the Offinso North District during a ceremony to mark 11th anniversary of her outfit's existence in the community.

The anniversary celebration saw massive attendance including representatives from the clergy, education directorate, health and the Nananom with many receiving valuable gifts such as tablets, bags, clothes, food and others. She indicated her observation of lack of opportunities for rural folks to advance in life hence the call.

"We need to do something to help our children and the next generation. I say "we" because I am part of the community and so I call on the elders, teachers, politicians, banks and international organizations. They need to come and help us in the rural areas.

"I am not putting down Accra and Kumasi because people need help there too but we really need help in the rural communities. Most of these kids, a lot of pupils are sitting in a class of about 71 in some schools. How do you learn with 71 classmates and there are only two teachers? that just doesn't work," Mrs Dawn Simmons sadly retorted.

She reiterated her commitment to keeping the mission alive by working within her means to provide logistical, financial and moral support to improve education and economic standards, thereby appealing to other benevolent organizations and well-meaning individuals to assist her initiative to thrive.

Also present at the event was Medical Superintendent at the Nkenkanso Government Hospital, Mrs Louisa Konadu who pledged her support to Brighter Tomorrows Today (BTT) for any health concerns regarding the management and training at the ICT center while advising parents and guardians to aid their wards make the best out of the opportunity given.

"As a stakeholder in the community, we all have to be together to support, so as they're celebrating their 22 years anniversary, we are here to support them celebrate. With that, we are opening our doors to students here that anytime they need healthcare assistance, our doors are always available and opened, we will attend to them health-wise.

"We will also use this opportunity to encourage parents and guardians that if Nkenkanso will have a place like this, then they can stand and compete with those in Kumasi and Accra because ICT is growing wide so I will encourage the students here to use the opportunity and learn the computer very well", Dr Louisa advised

The BTT ICT center since its establishment in 2011 has offered computer and vocational training to several town folks at a very affordable cost to children and adults.