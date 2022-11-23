Police investigate video of two officers brutalising civilian at Asankrangwa

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement to react to the viral video of the civilian being assaulted by two MTTD officers at Asankrangwa in the Western North Region.

According to the statement, an investigation has commenced to ascertain what really happened.

The Police note that the victim of the assault by the two officers in the viral video has been contacted to assist with ongoing investigation.

“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which two Police officers are seen struggling with a member of the public and assaulting him in the process.

“The victim has been contacted to assist the investigation,” parts of the statement issued by the Police read.

The Police statement further reveals that the matter is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and G/Cpl. John Ahiamata both with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa has been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law.