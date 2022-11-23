There is no interaction with UK gov’t aimed at deploying UK soldiers to Ghana – Gov’t clarifies

The Ghana government has rubbished reports suggesting that some 300 UK Soldiers have been deployed to the country.

In a news item by "the Telegraph" and carried by Ghanaweb on Tuesday, November 22, it said British soldiers are expected in Ghana after withdrawal from Mali.

The story by "The Telegraph" which was authored by Will Brown their Africa correspondent, stated that the British Government had taken a decision to send 300 special forces units to Ghana to support the Accra Initiative.

Having cited the news, the Ghana government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a release to set the records straight.

In the release shared by the Ministry of Information, it has stressed that “the Government of Ghana has no interactions with the UK Government aimed at deploying UK soldiers to Ghana for purposes of operations as described in the story.”

The government is urging all patriotic Africans, including Ghanaian patriots, not to fall into the trap of disinformation, misinformation and fake news that are intended to divide societies and undermine the unity of purpose.

The Accra Initiative (AI) is a cooperative and collaborative security mechanism, launched in 2017 under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E, Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo with his colleagues from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and Togo.

The current members of the Initiative are Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Mali, and Niger.

The Initiative aims to prevent a spill-over of terrorism from the Sahel and to address transnational organized crime within the common border areas of member states. The initiative is to further exchange intelligence, build capacity and undertake military action against terrorist forces in the Sahel that threaten coastal West Africa.

The release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that “while the member states of the Initiative appreciate the partnerships they share with the international community, either on an individual basis or collectively, the kinds of support envisaged under the Accra Initiative will not extend to the involvement of foreign troops.”

