King Salman of Saudi Arabia declares holiday after defeating Argentina in World Cup

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, November 23 as a holiday for people in that country following their victory at the ongoing World Cup.

The holiday is expected to be enjoyed by all government and private sector employees, as well as by students in all phases of education in that country.

The Saudi Gazette announced that the holiday follows a recommendation from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team against Argentina in their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Green Falcons defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi's Argentina, the two-time World Champions, 2-1 in the match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-DawsarI scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the match, while the lone goal of Argentina was a penalty scored by Messi.

