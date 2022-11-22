Jomoro MP court ruling: Tell your Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo that the court works — Maurice Ampaw jabs

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a pro-NPP has thrown a jab at some bigwigs of the opposition NDC, amidst their jubilation following the dismissal of the Jomoro election petition by the court.

He urged the NDC’s legal counsel to report to former President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia who have bastardised the judiciary any the NDC lost a case that the country’s court system still works fairly.

“I was not surprised by the ruling... this shows that if you are not diabolic and if you don't politicize the judiciary, you will realise that the judges use the laws of the country, truth and evidence to work.

“So, I am not surprised that the judge after interrogating the witness, has declared the Jomoro MP as duly elected,” he said.

He added, “I commend the NDC legal team and the MP for their victory. But they should go and tell John Mahama and NDC apparatchiks like Ofosu-Ampofo, Asiedu Nketia that the court that Mahama described as an NPP court, a 7-0 court is the same court that gave them victory.”