Dear Majority Leader, do you also wants Ken Ofori-Atta sacked or not; tell us — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah wants to know Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader’s stand on the #KenMustGo agenda.

He is asking whether the Suame MP sides with the over 85 percent of MPs who want the underfire Finance Minister sacked or not.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 22, Mr. Braimah stressed that it is very necessary for Ghanaians to know the position of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister on calls for the Finance Minister's removal.

“Dear Majority Leader, what is your stand on the Finance Minister? 72% of the MPs you lead say the Finance Minister must go. What is your position? Are you with the 72% or the 28%? We need to know,” his tweet reads.

Recently, Mr. Braimah waded into the #KenMustGo agenda.

He appealed to the President to sack his Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, whom many have been blaming for the country's current economic woes.

In a tweet on Monday, November 21, the vocal media freedom advocate revealed that the confidence lost in the Finance Minister can in no way be brought back.

“Dear President Akufo-Addo, Enough is Enough. Just replace your Finance Minister. The confidence lost cannot be redeemed," he wrote.

He stressed, "Your MPs say he should go. Opposition MPs say he should go. CSO leaders say he should go. The Clergy say he should go. Who else must speak before you listen?"

Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee set up by Parliament to look into the minority's censure motion, had its third sitting on Friday, November 18.

At the first sitting of the ad hoc committee, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson made several allegations including unlawful spending on the national cathedral without Parliamentary approval.

In his defence when he appeared before the committee on Friday, the under-fire Minister, first on the allegation that he unlawfully spent some money on the national cathedral, says they are false claims.

He indicated that the national cathedral is 100 per cent owned by the state, and as such, payments are lawfully made from the contingency vault.

“All the payments made for the national cathedral were lawfully done and from the contingency vault under the government obligations and not from the contingency fund as alleged by the proponents," he said.

The committee is expected to conclude its activities on Tuesday, November 22 and submit its report to the Speaker of Parliament for further deliberations.