2023 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta is only coming to present falsehood – Sene East MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sene East, Dominic Napare has shared that expectations are low ahead of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the Finance Minister has nothing to offer and will only visit parliament to present falsehood.

“The Minister of Finance has nothing to offer. If you remember, in the previous two or three budgets he read, we indicated that it was not going to end anywhere and we have been proven right because things are getting worst over the day.

“Very characteristic of him, he doesn’t paint the true records of the economy of the country and so we keep complaining about the figures he presents. The state of the economy appears as of the economy is good meanwhile the economy is bad. This is what he has been doing and we think this is what he is coming to do,” Hon. Dominic Napare told TV3 in an interview.

He continued, “We don’t expect anything new from him and our position has been buttressed by the Majority side who are also saying that they don’t have any confidence in him.”

The Sene East MP further noted that the Minority has nothing against the Finance Minister but is only holding him responsible for his action which has plunged the country into the current economic crisis.

“Even though we said it is Ken Ofori-Atta, it is not only him because it is not an individual who prepares the budget, it is a team, so it is the entire team that we don’t have confidence in.

“Because [Ofori-Atta] is leading, he is the one who takes the decision, he is the head of the team that is why we are singling him out for responsibility,” Hon. Dominic Napare said.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to visit Parliament on Thursday, November 24, to present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government to the house.