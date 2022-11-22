Saglemi housing project not a failed project; it’s Akufo-Addo’s gov’t that has failed – Minority

The Minority in Parliament is not happy that government has decided to sell the Saglemi housing project to a private developer.

Addressing the media after the Minority toured the project site, Mr. Vincent Oppong who is a ranking member of the committee on Works and Housing refuted claims that the project has failed.

According to him, it is rather the failures of President Akufo-Addo’s government that have affected the progress and completion of work on the project.

“They refer to this project as a failed project. And the minority we don’t believe that this is a project that’s failed rather we’ve had a failed government that decided not to continue with the project that was bequeathed to them,” Mr. Vincent Oppong told journalists.

During the visit, the Minority MPs observed that thieves had invaded the Saglemi housing project and stole electric cables as well as other fittings fixed in the rooms.

The Minority is unhappy and is calling on the government through the Ministry of Works and Housing to put in place measures to protect the huge investments made in the Saglemi housing project.

Government believes that selling the project to a private developer for onward renting and sale to interested persons is the ideal option at this point in time.