VIDEO: Two MTTD officers brutalise civilian caught in possession of marijuana at Asankrangwa

A civilian at Asankrangwa in the Western North region has been arrested in possession of marijuana (wee).

He was arrested by two MTTD officers and manhandled with no regard for his human rights.

The suspect, in a video that has gone viral, is seen being dragged on the ground amid assault.

Not only did the MTTD personnel hit him in the rib, they also stamped on his chest.

In the video, the suspect is heard trying to plead that the bag containing the marijuana is not for him but his claim of innocence could not save him.

The suspect was arrested when the officers found on him a bag of marijuana at the back of a Pragya tricycle at Asankrangwa Newtown.

The assault happened on Saturday, November 19. The Pragya driver and one other passenger were allowed to go by the MTTD personnel after the suspect was arrested.

The MTTD officers from checks are stationed at the Asankrangwa Divisional Police Command.