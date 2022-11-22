ModernGhana logo
We danced ‘buga’ at your birthday party; I’m shocked you are gone – Mahama reacts to Kwesi Botchwey’s demise

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Dramani Mahama says he has been shocked after learning of the death of Ghanaian statesman Dr. Kwesi Botchwey.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recounts how he danced to the popular ‘buga’ song with the former Finance Minister at his 78th birthday party.

While mourning the deceased, John Dramani Mahama has prayed for a peaceful resting place for Dr. Kwesi Botchwey.

“Kwesi ‘B’. This is a real shocker.

“We danced "Buga", ate, and drank at your 78th birthday party. On hindsight, it will appear you were assembling all your friends and comrades to say goodbye.

“You have served your God, your country, and your party faithfully, and now it is time to have a rest.

“May God grant you peaceful repose,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said on Monday when he visited the family of the deceased in the company of the NDC Council of Elders.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

