Stabilize economy, new minimum wage too low – Francis Xavier Sosu tells gov’t

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has asked government to channel its efforts into stabilizing the economy to bring relief to citizens.

The country's economy has been experiencing a downturn in recent times, with the inflation rate hitting an all-time record high.

Amid the challenges, the National Tripartite Committee announced an upward review of the minimum wage from the initial GH¢13.53 pesewas to GH₵14.88 pesewas.

But speaking to Citi News, Francis-Xavier Sosu said even though the increase was commendable, it will be insignificant if government fails to address the worsening economic situation

“When you review minimum wage and inflation and depreciation are still high, fuel prices are rising, these rises will eat off this increase. This means that government must come again by reviewing the wage. That will be great but more importantly, government must take urgent steps to stabilize the economy otherwise, I do not think that, this revision of minimum wage will have any real impact on the lives of ordinary workers in Ghana.”

Some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment over the announcement of a slight increase in the daily national minimum wage for 2023.

Scores of Ghanaian workers Citi News spoke to complained that they had expected something substantial and not the meagre GH¢2.35 that had been added to next year's minimum wage.

Joseph Larbi, a taxi driver who drives on the streets of Accra, said he earns way below the National Minimum Wage. He said his daily wage is GH¢10.75 which translates into GH¢160 a month.

In spite of the Labour Ministry's directive to establishments, institutions, and organizations to adjust their wages accordingly, Joseph Larbi said he has been on a GH¢160 monthly wage for the last decade.

The father of one lamented the rise in fuel prices, accommodation, and utilities and said life has been tough for his wife and child.

A private security guard who also earns below the National Minimum Wage said he has resorted to a bicycle to aid him to commute to his 7-day-a-week job.

Having no idea what a national minimum wage is, Yaw Twumasi Ankrah said it is difficult to come across any private security personnel that is paid beyond GH¢600 and that security guards are one of the worst-hit demographics of the current economic crisis.

He lamented the sufferings and difficulties he has to go through to cater for his family of five children and a wife with his GH¢450 monthly wage.

The challenges confronting the majority of respondents are uniform, ranging from high transport fares to astronomical rises in utility fees.

