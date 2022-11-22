Jomoro court case: The legal system works — Gabby reminds “jubilant” NDC's Joyce Bawa

A staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said despite the attacks by the opposition NDC on the judiciary, the justices of the courts continue to deliver their mandate.

In a tweet, replying to the Special Aide of former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Gabby expressed shock that after accusing the judiciary of being biased, she now rejoices because the court verdict on the Jomoro MP's case favours the NDC.

This was after Joyce Bawa in a tweet on Monday, November 21 thanked the former Attorney General, Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Edudzi Tamakloe and others who contributed to the victory of the Jomoro MP.

“We won Jomoro. Petition dismissed” Marrietta Brew Former AG!Edudzi Tamakloe! Thank you,” her tweet reads.

On his part, Gabby wrote, “Congrats! It is refreshing to be amply reminded that the legal system works! That, Lady Justice, remains blind.”

This comes after the 23 months of legal battle over a case challenging the citizenship of the NDC Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was settled.

A constituent, Joshua Emuah Kofie, filed a case at the Sekondi-Takoradi High Court 202, challenging the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because she allegedly has no Ghanaian nationality.

He wants the election results annulled and Dorcas Affo-Toffey banned from holding herself as a Member of Parliament.

According to the complainant, the legislator holds multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenship, which the 1992 Constitution forbids, especially when such an individual seeks a key position in the country.

The case was dismissed on Monday, November 21 by the Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere, on the grounds that the MP was eligible to contest because she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the same time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.

When asked about her American citizenship, the MP denied it.