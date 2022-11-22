Come clean on your stance on calls for Ofori-Atta’s removal – Sulemana Braimah to Majority Leader

22.11.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has implored the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to tell Ghanaians whether or not he supports the calls for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Last month, some 80 Majority MPs called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the underfire Finance Minister.

The number has now increased to 95 MPs with continuous pressure on the President to reshuffle his appointees.

Ahead of the budget presentation on Thursday, November 24, Sulemana Braimah has called on Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to come clean on his stance on the calls for Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal.

“Dear Majority Leader, what is your stand on the Finance Minister? 72% of the MPs you lead say the Finance Minister must go. What is your position. Are you with the 72% or the 28%? We need to know,” the MFWA Executive Director posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ahead of the 2023 Budget Statement presentation to Parliament, the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs have threatened to boycott the presentation if the President refuses to remove the Minister.