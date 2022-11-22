Due diligence needed in appointment of ministers - Senanu

Co-chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu has called for due diligence to be made before persons are appointed as ministers of state.

He suggested that such a verification exercise should be carried out by a state institution.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 with Alfred Ocansey on Monday November 21, he said “I think that one needs to do a much more thorough due diligence when appointing such Ministers into positions. We probably need a state institution that does that cross checking.”

His comments come on the heels of the petition filed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Finance Minister.

The petitioner raised issue of conflict of interest against the Finance Minister for which he should be investigated.

CHRAJ boss Joseph Whittal told journalists on Monday November 21 that “The allegations are that there is conflict of interest in terms of their official duties as public officers and the companies in which they have interest in terms of government bonds and so the case is going through the standard process of assessment in order to make sure that it meets procedural requirement under the Commission's regulation as well as whether it is really within the mandate of the Commission. Based on that, we will then decide what next steps to take.”

The NDC Minority in Parliament made a number of allegations against Mr Ofori-Atta for which they are seeking to remove him from Office.

The accusations are “Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana's economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages.

"Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution supposedly for the construction of the President's Cathedral.

"Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst performing currency in the world;

"Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and on excruciating cost of living crisis; Gross mismanagement of the economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship."

Mr Ofori-Atta refuted all these allegations when he appeared before the 8-member committee that was investigating him.

-3news.com