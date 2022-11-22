CHRAJ begins probe into Anas’ petition to investigate Ken Ofori-Atta over conflict of interest

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it has commenced investigations into a conflict of interest petition brought before it by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas’ investigative firm, Tiger Eye P.I wants CHRAJ to investigate Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen over allegations that their private companies benefitted from loans and bonds entered into by Ghana.

Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal says the Commission is assessing the materials presented to it.

“The petition is accompanied with documents, documentary evidence and also a pen drive which is said to contain something from the Galamsey Economy exposé. So the Commission is currently going through it, assessing within the requirements of our regulations”, he told Citi News.

Charles Adu Boahen has already been sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo after allegations that he demanded some monies to facilitate a meeting between undercover investigators disguised as investors and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Per Tiger Eye PI investigations, Mr. Boahen said Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors. This is in addition to positions offered to the Vice President's siblings – a claim the dismissed Minister of State has denied.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has also commenced investigations into the same corruption allegations levelled against Charles Adu Boahen in the exposé after President Akufo-Addo’s referral of the matter to the Office.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee hearing a vote of censure against him denied being embroiled in a conflict of interest given the allegations by the Minority that his company, Databank Limited have been benefitting from transactions on government bond issuance.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the proponents' allegations do not have “weight for censure”.

Black Star Brokerage, owned by Charles Adu Boahen, has also been named as one of the firms playing the role of financial advisors to government’s transactions.

