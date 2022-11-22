Aisha Huang fires lawyer Effah Dartey

22.11.2022 LISTEN

Embattled Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has removed Capt. (rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Dartey as her lawyer.

He has been replaced with two private legal practitioners, Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP has been legal counsel for the controversial Chinese national since 2018, representing her both at the circuit and high courts in the first galamsey prosecutions that were eventually discontinued by the state.

Capt. (rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Dartey also represented Aisha Huang on the new charges bothering on illegal mining and illegal entry into the country; both of which cases are running concurrently at the Circuit and High Courts.

He has already cross-examined the 1st and 2nd prosecution witnesses and was scheduled to cross-examine the 3rd prosecution witness on Monday until the new lawyers announced themselves in court as replacing him.

It remains unclear why Aisha Huang would replace Capt. (rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Dartey as her lawyer.