Mahama, NDC Council of Elders visit late Prof. Kwesi Botchwey’s family

Former President John Dramani Mahama and members of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday visited the residence of the late Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.

The NDC officials signed a book of condolences at the residence.

Mr. Mahama also assured of the support of the NDC during the mourning period.

“When the family itself has sat, and you have agreed on what arrangements to make, we will be very glad if we are informed formally so that we can play our role in giving him the farewell he deserves,” he said.

Prof. Botchwey died over the weekend at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Prof. Botchwey served in office alongside Ghana's longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).