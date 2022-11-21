C/R: Taxi driver murdered and left in a bush close at Winneba SHS

A taxi driver has been killed by robbers in a bush at Komfo Addai, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

Reports gathered indicate that the driver was killed in a bush by unidentified robbers with his body left in the bush.

Sources say the service of the driver was hired by his killers to take them to Winneba Senior High School.

While driving on a bushy road that leads to the school, he was attacked and tied with a rope.

His killers then smeared rob ointment in both of his eyes, before beating him to death.

The robbers left the deceased in the bush and run away with his taxi.

After his body was found, a report was filed for the Police to look into the matter.

Officers who have been assigned to the case have conveyed the body and deposited it at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, investigations are currently ongoing to locate and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The police are appealing to residents to be on alert and provide any information that can help in the investigations.