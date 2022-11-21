U/E/R: Discipline is the bedrock of every success in life

Discipline is the bedrock of every success in life, it can be considered at one level as the deliberate action to regulate behaviour or the ability to control oneself or other people, even in challenging circumstances.

In the context of the school system, a disciplined student is one whose behaviours, actions, and inactions conform to the predetermined rules and regulations of the school.

This was delivered in a keynote address by Alhaji IbrahimeTanko, (a PhD candidate) at the 5th Nabia Co-Sponsored Speech and Prize Giving Celebration, held at the Macdonald Hall at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

He stated that discipline encompasses the ability to make the ‘right rules’ that support the achievement of purpose and objectives of the school, help students understand and abide by these rules, and enforce compliance without fear of favour.

Regarding the way forward Mr Tanko said there is a need for a holistic approach to tackling the cause of indiscipline in the various schools, noting that there is the need to integrate civic education, parental responsibility and an improved and effective school management system.

This he added can build self-confidence and self-discipline in students "if we must overcome students’ indiscipline." Mr Tanko admonished students to be motivated by their goals, which he stated will be their set targets to achieve higher success tomorrow. The second point, he mentioned is to recognise and remove temptation or barriers or habits that do not let students concentrate and focused on their targets. According to him, this can be done by self-assessment to know one’s weaknesses.

He further explained that institutions should not be blamed wholly for students’ indiscipline but parents have a significant role to play. He indicated that discipline actually starts at home before school. Mr Tanko added that for instance, he visited a family in Denmark and during meal time at the table, the family enquired about pictures from Ghana.

He pulled his mobile phone from his pocket to show them the pictures but their 5-year-old boy told him that, phones are not allowed on the table during meal time. His expectation was that the boy’s father would have shut him up but the father kept quiet after all that was the standard they set and the child knows it. In another instance, he added that a school in Denmark again made a presentation of a pullover to him, and having received it the Headmaster asked that he wears it.

He said there was a small price tag on the back of it, he pulled it out, quizzed and drop down but one of the students picked it up and dropped it in the dustbin. "Alas! Embarrassing as an adult right?" According to him, he felt like vanishing into the tin air. "If the standards are set right at the beginning, both parents and institutions can regulate the behaviour of the youth (students) in our society."