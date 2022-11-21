Bekwai Municipal Assembly starts registration for household bio-digester toilet facility

21.11.2022 LISTEN

Bekwai Municipal Assembly has heightened its efforts at improving the standard of sanitation.

Through a partnership with Kedat K7 Ghana Limited; a non-governmental organization, it has rolled out the construction and installation of a biodigester toilet facility program for all households within the municipality.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will pay half of the actual cost whereas the remaining half is paid by the assembly.

Registration by house owners started on Saturday 19th November 2022 at Kokofu; the time the assembly’s version of the commemoration of World Toilet Day was in session.

The intervention is scheduled to cover all 116 communities within the municipality.

Speaking to Modern Ghana on the sidelines of the global event which was held under the theme: “Making the Invisible Visible; Groundwater and Sanitation” the Municipal Health Officer Mr. Eric Cudjoe mentioned that per the status quo, 60 percent of households within the municipality has toilet facilities.

He acknowledged that open defecation is still ongoing especially at Bekwai.

On the foregoing premise, the assembly according to him has settled on embarking on a 4-month intensive public education, after which will start with enforcement of the local government Act requiring landlords to provide toilets for their tenants, with associated penalties for defaulters.

Speaking at the event, Municipal Agric Director Emmanuel Mensah said the effect of lack of access to improved toilets contribute to the death of 3,600. Children under 5 die annually in Ghana according to World Health Organisation 2015 Global Health Observatory data repository on Ghana. The main cause of these avoidable deaths is diarrhea which is also attributed to open defecation or use of unsafe toilets.”

Present at the commemoration were representative of the Chief of Kokofu (Barima Offe Okogyeasuo II) Nana Kumi Acheampong- Dabehene, Municipal Police Commander, Municipal Health Director Mr. Clement Nti Boateng, Assemblyman for the Kokofu Hon Richard Peprah among others.