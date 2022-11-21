We can’t afford to sack Ken Ofori-Atta now; it will be suicidal – Dr. Assibey-Yeboah

A former chairman of the finance committee of parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah has kicked against moves to have Ken Ofori-Atta removed as the Minister in charge of Finance.

He is arguing that with little time to end the year, it will be suicidal for the Finance Minister to be sacked.

Speaking to Oman FM in an interview on Monday, Dr. Assibey-Yeboah who is a former New Juaben South Member of Parliament stressed, “It will be suicidal for the minister to be taken off at this crucial hour."

According to him, he does not see how the country will benefit from the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta as the head of the country’s finances.

“To what end? What will it profit us?...even if a new minister is nominated today, it will not take this short period to vet and swear that person into office.”

“That person is likely to be sworn into office in 2023,” Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah argued.

Surprisingly, both the Majority and Minority in Parliament agree that President Akufo-Addo must get rid of Ken Ofori-Atta and appoint a new Minister of Finance.

However, the Majority has refused to support the Minority to remove the Minister through the Vote of Censure process.

The underfire Minister was dragged before an ad-hoc committee sitting on the Censure Motion hearing last Friday were he mounted a strong defence against all allegations levelled against him.

He did not only refute the allegation that there has been fiscal recklessness under his watch but also indicated that claims he has mismanaged affairs as the Finance Minister was false.

The ad-hoc committee is completing its work today and will on Tuesday present a report to Parliament for a debate.