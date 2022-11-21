ECOWAS launches sustainable energy for post-graduate student

ECOWAS in partnership with the European Union (EU) has launched a Sustainable Energy for Post-Graduate Students in West Africa scholarship programme to build the capacity of young professionals in the West African energy sector.

The Energy Sector Scholarship Programme launched at the ECOWAS Headquarters, in Abuja, Nigeria forms part of efforts to ensure sustainable access for the people of West Africa to clean energy and electricity.

According to an ECOWAS statement made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Monday, Dr Bayaornibè DABIRE, Director of Energy and Mines, ECOWAS Commission who launched the scholarship said it is a fully funded Masters Degree in a variety of sustainable energy courses.

“This opportunity opened to all citizens of ECOWAS and Mauritania holding a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy and Environment (including Renewable Energy Energy and Energy Efficiency), Law, Economics, Finance and Planning, allows applicants to apply for any of the nine institutions in one of the six countries and particular attention will be given to women candidates,” the statement stated.

The statement said 75 Students are targeted within the ECOWAS countries and selected in a competitive and transparent manner by respecting the geographical and language distributions.

Nine specialized universities and institutes in six West African countries would be allocated to highly talented students from ECOWAS Member States pursuing careers in the energy sector.

They include the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana), Obafemi Awolowo University (Nigeria), University of Ibadan (Nigeria), University of Nigeria Nsukka (Nigeria), and Ecole Polytechnique de Thiès (Senegal).

The rest are: Universite Cheikh Anta Diop (Senegal), Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Cote d’Ivoire), Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Ingénieurs -Université de Lomé (Togo), and Universidade de Cabo Verde (Cape Verde).

These higher institutions are renowned for their high-quality curriculum in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The British Council has been appointed as the implementing partner for the scholarship.

The scholarship programme was initiated by the ECOWAS Commission and European Union through the 11th EDF Energy Governance Programme in West Africa (AGoSE-AO), for students from the ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania.

A steering committee of the scholarship programme, comprising the ECOWAS Commission, the European Union and the British Council has been formed to discuss the progress of the programme and agree on the necessary orientations.

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor