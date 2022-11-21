Economic crisis: Share the little you have with your neighbour – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has admonished the citizenry to show love to one another in the midst of the current economic crisis.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is important that Ghanaians show love to one another by sharing the little one has for everyone to survive in the prevailing hard times.

“We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise. Especially, at this time when we all agree that times are hard.

“This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves.

“And, so, whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour,” former President John Dramani Mahama said on Sunday, November 20.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said this when he attended the 175th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the E.P Church in Ho, Volta Region.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama further urged Christians to pray for him and the NDC to win power in the 2024 general elections to ensure they rescued the country from the economic crisis that has subjected Ghanaians to severe hardships this year.

“After we pray for Pakistan, Moderator should also say a special prayer for me and for the NDC so that, in some year that is just coming, luck will smile on us, God will smile on us and give us the power to come and rescue this country from the suffering we are going through,” Mahama appealed.