A/R: 60-year-old man found dead at Offinso

A man believed to be in his 60's has been found dead at Ofinso Kokote Junction in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was found dead in front of a newly constructed store on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Speaking to this reporter, a resident in the area, Daniel Offer said they suspect the deceased to be a mentally derailed person.

"We have no clue where he comes from, but looking at his appearance, it will not be far from right to say that he has mental problems.

"We saw his lifeless body without any cut and so we suspect he might have died from hunger or some hidden disease," he stated.

Residents in the area have however informed the police of the necessary action to be taken.

The body was still left at the scene at the time of filling this report.