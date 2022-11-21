Economic crisis: Kindly pray for NDC and I to come and redeem you — Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a solemn appeal to church leaders and the entire Christian fraternity in his quest to assume power in 2024 elections.

He asked the church to remember the opposition party, the NDC in prayers as it seeks to return to power and help restore the country's apparent loss of economic sanity.

“After we pray for Pakistan, Moderator should also say a special prayer for me and the NDC so that in some year that is just coming, luck will smile on us, God will smile on us and give us the power to come and rescue this country from the suffering we are going through,” he appealed.

Delivering a speech at the 175th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho on Sunday, November 20, the former President noted that the current hardships has affected the pockets of church members who now find it very difficult to give huge amounts as offerings in church.

“I mean we could tell the hardship in the system from the appeal for funds. When it was ¢2000, madam chair and a few people came and donated, then it came down to ¢1000, then to ¢500, then to ¢200 and ¢100. And when it got to the silver collection, ¢1, ¢2, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good,” said the former president.

For Christians to be able to navigate the storm, the former President urged them to maintain their unity and love by assisting the needy with whatever little they had.

“We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise. Especially at this time when we all agree that times are hard. This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves.

“And so, whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour,” Mr. Mahama emphasised.