Awutu Bereku: Suspects in police custody re-arrested after failed escape attempt

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Five suspects made up of three Nigerians and two Ghanaians, who attempted to escape from police custody at the Awutu Bereku District Police Command have been re-arrested.

The five suspects who had been behind bars for various offences ranging from stealing mobile phones, and air-conditioners among others attempted to break the cell where they were being kept around 1 am on Monday morning with a chisel and a hammer but the intervention of officers on duty prevented them from escaping.

A Citi News source said the suspects were due for court this week, but attempted to escape to avoid a jail term.

The individuals according to sources were almost through with their escape plan as they had already broken the metal bars of the cell but were re-arrested by the officers on duty who heard a loud noise from the cells and decided to check only to find out that the suspects were almost done with their escape plan.

They were subsequently re-arrested and taken to a different cell. Officers on duty have, however, refused to comment on the issue.

-citinewsroom

